Sara Ali Khan in Saree

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are working together for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next.

Amid the film shoot, behind-the-scene pictures have surfaced online. It revealed a glimpse of Sara and Vicky’s looks from the film.

In the pictures, Sara appeared to be in the middle of a conversation with Vicky Kaushal, which can be a scene from the film. Sara wore a floral printed aqua blue saree while Vicky looked casual in a colour-blocked t-shirt. Sara sported mangalsutra and bangles which seemed to be a part of her character. Vicky was on a bike.

The leaked images have left fans excited. One of them wrote on an Instagram page of a print media outlet, “We cannot wait for this one.” “Release them now,” added another one. Earlier, Sara had shared pictures saree-clad photos from a rural area. She captioned them, “Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.”

While makers are yet to announce the movie name, it’s touted to be small-town romantic-comedy with a social message. Earlier, the actor were filming in Indore. Sharing the first poster of the film, Sara had said in a post, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya