3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
Kenya enacts new refugee bill that allows asylum seekers easier access to education, opportunities
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
U.S. remains India’s biggest trading partner: Consul General Judith Ravin
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Nov 2021 05:47:37      انڈین آواز

Sameer Wankhede owns a bar, got license as a minor, claims Nawab Malik

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik today levelled another allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede and said he and his family indulged in several irregularities, not just forging a caste certificate being a ‘Muslim’.

While the Bombay high court will pass an order on November 22 on the plea filed by Sameer Wankhede’s father seeking an injunction against minister Nawab Malik, the minister addressed a press conference on Friday and released documents which showed there is a bar and restaurant registered in the name of Sameer Wankhede, operating since 1997.

Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede who was with the excise department got the licence in Sameer Wankhede’s name in 1997. “In 1997, Sameer Wankhede was not even an adult. He was 17 years old and getting a bar licence at that time in illegal,” the minister claimed.

There are three allegations against Wankhede for which he will lose his job, Nawab Malik said. “First allegation is extortion in the case of Aryan Khan. Second is forging a caste certificate for a government job and third is running a bar and concealing the information,” the minister said adding that the permit of the bar has been renewed every year and Wankhede has shown the income to the government as rent while a bar, under his name, is functioning on full swing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

Anshul Patel leads with sizzling first round 63 at IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf

Digboi, Assam,  17 November: Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel hogged the limelight with a sizzling first r ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz