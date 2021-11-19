Sameer Wankhede owns a bar, got license as a minor, claims Nawab Malik

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik today levelled another allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede and said he and his family indulged in several irregularities, not just forging a caste certificate being a ‘Muslim’.

While the Bombay high court will pass an order on November 22 on the plea filed by Sameer Wankhede’s father seeking an injunction against minister Nawab Malik, the minister addressed a press conference on Friday and released documents which showed there is a bar and restaurant registered in the name of Sameer Wankhede, operating since 1997.

Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede who was with the excise department got the licence in Sameer Wankhede’s name in 1997. “In 1997, Sameer Wankhede was not even an adult. He was 17 years old and getting a bar licence at that time in illegal,” the minister claimed.

There are three allegations against Wankhede for which he will lose his job, Nawab Malik said. “First allegation is extortion in the case of Aryan Khan. Second is forging a caste certificate for a government job and third is running a bar and concealing the information,” the minister said adding that the permit of the bar has been renewed every year and Wankhede has shown the income to the government as rent while a bar, under his name, is functioning on full swing.