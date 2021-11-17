President Kovind inaugurates development projects in Haryana

AMN / BHIWANI

President Ram Nath Kovind said that rural development is the basis of national development in village dominated economy. He appreciated the Government of Haryana for conceiving and implementing the Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Today, President visited Sui village in Bhiwani district of Haryana and inaugurated various public facilities there. This village is being developed as Adarsh Gram by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust under Haryana Government’s scheme Swa-Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana (SPAGY).

Speaking on the occasion, the President noted that Mr. S K Jindal and his family have made an immense contribution in making Sui village a model village. He said that it is a good example of attachment and gratitude towards our motherland. Mr. Kovind expressed confidence that by making good use of the school, library, drinking water facilities, and other amenities developed in the village, children, and youth of this village would make remarkable achievements in the field of education, health, and sports.

He said that if all work for the development of villages, then the country would become a developed nation. He was confident that other people would also get inspiration from such examples and come forward for the development of villages.

