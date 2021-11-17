Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
DELHI POLLUTION: Schools, colleges, libraries to remain shut till further order

MALEEHA AKHTER / NEW DELHI

The schools, colleges and libraries will remain shut in Delhi till further order in view of the air pollution.

Talking to media persons, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, there will be 100 per cent work from home for Delhi Government Departments till 21st of this month.

He said, the construction and demolition work will also remain banned till 21st of November in the city. Mr. Rai said, vehicles, except those for essential services, from outside have been banned from entering the city. The Minister informed that one thousand private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen public transport in the national capital.

Mr Rai said, a Special Task Force of Traffic Police will be constituted to monitor the traffic congestion so that traffic flow can be made smooth. He said, 372 water sprinkling tanks operating in Delhi right now. Mr Rai said, water machines of fire brigade will be stationed at 13 hot spots to ensure more water sprinkling. He said, action will be taken against industries, if found to be using polluted fuel.

