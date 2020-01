WEB DESK

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has resigned. The Tass news agency said that Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin today.

It said, President Putin thanked Mr. Medvedev for his contribution. The agency also reports that Mr. Putin will name Mr. Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.

Russian President asked Medvedev’s Cabinet to keep working until the new Cabinet is formed.