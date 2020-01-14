US Senate to begin impeachment trial against President Trump on January 21

WEB DESK

The United States Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on 21st of January after the House of Representatives last month impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, a top Republican Senator has said.

After holding it on for weeks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to send its impeachment to the Senate sometime this week and that could be as early as today.

The impeachment in the Senate is unlikely to pass through given that Republican Party has majority in the 100-member Senate. Following submission of the articles of impeachment, the Senate is likely to take a few days to deal with logistics of the trial.

The Senate will also pass a resolution establishing the trial rules.

The 435-member House of Representatives, where Democrats enjoy a majority, last month charged Trump with high crimes and misdemeanours and impeached in the vote that was based on bitter political divide.

Now, the Senate, where the Republicans are in majority, needs to put Trump on trial before he can be removed from the White House.