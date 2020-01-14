FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2020 08:52:05      انڈین آواز
Ad

US Senate to begin impeachment trial against President Trump on January 21

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United States Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on 21st of January after the House of Representatives last month impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, a top Republican Senator has said.

After holding it on for weeks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to send its impeachment to the Senate sometime this week and that could be as early as today.

The impeachment in the Senate is unlikely to pass through given that Republican Party has majority in the 100-member Senate. Following submission of the articles of impeachment, the Senate is likely to take a few days to deal with logistics of the trial.

The Senate will also pass a resolution establishing the trial rules.

The 435-member House of Representatives, where Democrats enjoy a majority, last month charged Trump with high crimes and misdemeanours and impeached in the vote that was based on bitter political divide.

Now, the Senate, where the Republicans are in majority, needs to put Trump on trial before he can be removed from the White House.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

14,000 runners, raising Rs 33 cores pre-race day for charity at Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB /Mumbai The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) has brought people together in more ways than one and when it ...

Rani Rampaul to lead 20-member Indian Women’s Team for New Zealand Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Striker Rani Rampaul has been retained captain of the a 20-member Indian Wom ...

Thrilling start to hockey competitions in Khelo India Youth Games

HSB / Guwahati Hockey matches of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 got off to a rollick ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!