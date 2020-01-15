“Foreign powers should withdraw their forces from Middle East”, says Rouhani



WEB DESK

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani today said foreign powers should withdraw their forces from the Middle East.

In a televised remark, he warned that foreign powers may be in danger if they remain in the region.

His comments came a day after the United Kingdom, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of a major nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers.

This is the first time that Rouhani threatened European countries amid heightened tensions with the US.