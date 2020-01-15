FreeCurrencyRates.com

“Foreign powers should withdraw their forces from Middle East”, says Rouhani

WEB DESK

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani today said foreign powers should withdraw their forces from the Middle East.

In a televised remark, he warned that foreign powers may be in danger if they remain in the region.

His comments came a day after the United Kingdom, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of a major nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers.

This is the first time that Rouhani threatened European countries amid heightened tensions with the US.

