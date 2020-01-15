Jaishankar discusses global, bilateral issues with his foreign counterparts

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar today met the Foreign counterparts and other dignitaries and held bilateral talks on various issues.

Mr. Jaishankar met with the foreign ministers of Russia, Czechoslovakia and Estonia. He also held meeting with the Deputy NSA of United States of America, National Security Advisor of Afghanistan and Bangladesh Information Minister.

During the meeting, Mr. Jaishankar discussed bilateral and current situation. He termed the meeting productive and important.