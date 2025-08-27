Russia Launches Massive Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia launched a massive drone attack on energy and gas transport infrastructure across six Ukrainian regions overnight. According to media reports, Russian forces significantly damaged gas transport infrastructure in the Poltava region and struck equipment at one of the key substations in the Sumy region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks left more than 1,00,000 people without power in the Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said Kharkiv region was also hit overnight, as were the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk. The country’s main gas production facilities are located in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions. In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian gas production and import infrastructure despite efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the conflict in Ukraine.