Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Launches Massive Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Aug 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia launched a massive drone attack on energy and gas transport infrastructure across six Ukrainian regions overnight. According to media reports, Russian forces significantly damaged gas transport infrastructure in the Poltava region and struck equipment at one of the key substations in the Sumy region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks left more than 1,00,000 people without power in the Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said Kharkiv region was also hit overnight, as were the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk. The country’s main gas production facilities are located in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions. In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian gas production and import infrastructure despite efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Venezuela Deploys Military Drones and Naval Vessels to Patrol Caribbean Coastline

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SpaceX Conducts 10th Successful Starship Test Launch from Texas

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dhaka police clash with protesting students, govt forms panel to assess demands

Aug 27, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Venezuela Deploys Military Drones and Naval Vessels to Patrol Caribbean Coastline

27 August 2025 8:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Launches Massive Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

27 August 2025 8:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Northern Railway Cancels 45 Trains, Short-Terminates 25 Amid Heavy Rains in Jammu

27 August 2025 8:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Katra Landslide, Announces Ex-Gratia

27 August 2025 8:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!