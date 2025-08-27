SpaceX Conducts 10th Successful Starship Test Launch from Texas

WEB DESK

SpaceX successfully launched its 10th Starship flight test yesterday from Starbase, Texas, marking a significant step toward developing the world’s first fully reusable rocket. The two-stage vehicle lifted off after weather delays.

According to media reports, the Super Heavy booster executed a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, while the Starship upper stage completed key manoeuvres, including a successful re-ignition in space and a soft splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

For the first time, SpaceX demonstrated payload deployment using Starlink simulators. According to reports, the flight met all major objectives, providing vital data for future missions, including NASA’s Artemis III Moon landing planned for 2027.