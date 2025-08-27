Dhaka police clash with protesting students, govt forms panel to assess demands

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Police baton-charged and fired tear gas shells on engineering university students marching towards Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ residence “Jamuna” in Dhaka on Wednesday, leaving at least 10 people, including two policemen, injured.

The protesters, under the banner of “Engineers’ Rights Movement” and joined by students from BUET, CUET, RUET, KUET, SUST, MIST, AUST, BUTex, PSTU and other universities, began their “Long March to Dhaka” from Shahbagh around 1:30pm to press home their three-point demand. They were intercepted near the Hotel InterContinental where police used water cannons, sound grenades and tear gas after students broke barricades and hurled brickbats.



Ramna Division police officials said action was taken to restore traffic and prevent students from reaching Jamuna. “Protesters turned violent, throwing bricks… we had to act,” police ADC Mir Asaduzzaman said. But students alleged they were attacked despite demonstrating peacefully. “Around 1:30pm, police began firing tear gas shells and using water cannons. At least three to four students were injured,” said Sifat Rana of BUET.

The students’ demands include: mandatory competitive exams for recruitment of assistant engineers (9th grade) restricted to BSc engineering degree holders, without quota-based promotions or equivalent posts under different titles; opening 10th grade (sub-assistant engineer) exams to both diploma and BSc holders; strict legal measures against those using the title “engineer” without a BSc degree, with accreditation of non-recognised courses by IEB-BAETE.



Traffic in Shahbagh was paralysed for hours as protesters sat on the road. The agitation comes after repeated demonstrations since last year by BSc and diploma engineering students over job recruitment rules.

Responding to the standoff, the interim government on Wednesday formed an 8-member committee headed by Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan to assess the students’ demands. “The committee will evaluate the rationalities behind the demands of BSc and diploma certificate holders and make recommendations,” a Cabinet Division notification said.