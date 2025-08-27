Bangladesh: Zia’s BNP alleges bid to block pro-democracy forces

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former Premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) accused sections of the interim government of trying to block pro-democracy forces from gaining power.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam, speaking at Dhaka’s Jatiya Press Club, expressed outrage over the attack on Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam in New York. “Where will we go? Awami League people are harassing and attacking an adviser of Bangladesh or high-ranking persons. This creates extreme frustration for us,” he said.

Mr. Islam alleged that certain parties were “deliberately raising new demands to disrupt the election process.” Referring to the Liberation War, he added, “We have not forgotten 1971… but those who helped the enemies then are now speaking loudly.”

The BNP leader insisted that his party had fully cooperated with the interim government and avoided street agitation, yet efforts were being made to derail polls. “Those disturbing the election are exploiting the situation,” he warned. Calling for swift reforms and early polls, Islam urged, “Very quickly finish the July Charter, reforms, without increasing complications. Make arrangements for the election very quickly. Make the political parties election-oriented.”

He also criticised proposals for a proportional representation (PR) system. “You cast your vote, but you don’t know whom you voted for… these matters are still not clear to us and the people,” he remarked.

Highlighting corruption, Islam lamented, “The change that was supposed to come in people’s mindset has not come. And unfortunately, political leaders are also getting involved in this.”