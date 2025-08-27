Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC clears election roadmap, formal announcement soon

Aug 27, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Election Commission (EC) has approved its action plan for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary polls, scheduled for February, with a formal announcement due Thursday (August 28).

“Many things are tied to this roadmap and we understand that. Please wait until tomorrow (Thursday),” EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters on Wednesday, after the final day of hearings on constituency redelimitation at the EC building in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker confirmed the approval, saying, “Everything in the action plan has been finalised. Approval has been given. Now it is just being typed.”

The roadmap includes finalising constituency boundaries, registering political parties and observers, reforming election laws, issuing codes of conduct, and updating voter lists. The approval came at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and attended by four commissioners.

Interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus had earlier announced that elections would be held before Ramadan in February 2026, with the EC expected to announce the schedule in early December.

