Venezuela Deploys Military Drones and Naval Vessels to Patrol Caribbean Coastline

AMN/ WEB DESK

Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino has announced the deployment of military drones and naval vessels to patrol the nation’s Caribbean coastline. The move comes amid growing tension with the United States, which recently dispatched a naval force near Venezuelan waters, citing anti-drug operations. Padrino confirmed the use of larger vessels in northern territorial waters and a significant drone presence.

Last week, the U.S. sent an amphibious squadron of three warships, followed by a guided missile cruiser and a nuclear-powered submarine. Around 4,500 U.S. troops, including 2,200 Marines, are reportedly part of the mission. According to media reports, the Venezuelan government views the deployment as a threat to national sovereignty and a provocation in an already strained relationship.