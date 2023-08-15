Russia: 25 killed in fire, explosion at petrol station in Dagestan

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 25 people including three children were killed and injured dozens injured in a fire and explosion at a petrol station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan, the Interfax news agency reported citing regional emergency medics.

The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Makhachkala yesterday night and caused blasts to a nearby gas station. The number of people injured rose to 66, 10 of whom are in critical condition. The Russian Health Ministry said that hospitals in Makhachkala were equipped with everything needed to treat the injured people.



As per the news report, two out of eight fuel tanks exploded. It took firefighters more than three hours to extinguish the fire that spread into an area of 600 square meters.