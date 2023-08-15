इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2023 09:15:50      انڈین آواز
India and Saudi Arabia Commemorate 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations on Independence Day

AMN / WEB DESK

Indians in Saudi Arabia today celebrated the 77th Independence Day with fervor and enthusiasm. The main function was held at the Embassy of India in Riyadh. The event brought together more than 500 individuals, including members of the Indian community, friends of India, journalists, and Indian Embassy officials.

In Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy has organized a series of remarkable events under the framework of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, including cultural events, film festivals, a golf tournament, distinguished speaker series, yoga events and multiple exhibitions. This celebration aligns with the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the tricolor by Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the ceremony, Ambassador Khan shared the President’s message to the nation and Indians worldwide. In his address, he emphasized the deepening India-Saudi Arabia relationship and extended warm wishes to the Indian diaspora. Ambassador Khan also spoke about the Amrit Kaal initiative, outlining the vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Image

Following the flag hoisting, cultural programs were presented by members of the Indian diaspora. The occasion also featured a photo exhibition commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The winners of the recently held Online Freedom Quiz conducted by the Indian Embassy were also honored during the event.
This year’s Independence Day holds special significance as it marks the culmination of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which commenced officially on March 12, 2021, commemorating 75 years of India’s independence.

Image


In line with the government’s focus, this year’s observance included the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Motherland, My Country) campaign, honoring the sacrifices of those who have dedicated their lives to the nation’s safety and security. The Embassy of India commemorated the campaign with a special event on August 12, 2023, which saw active participation from the community. Additionally, both Embassy families and the Indian Community partook in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, showcasing their patriotism and unity.

