19th round of India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting held at Chushul-Moldo border

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 19th round of India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on 13th and 14th of this month.

The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

External Affairs Ministry said that they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner in line with the guidance provided by the leadership.

Both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas.

