Indonesia: Domestic workers & activists protest against delay in passing bill to protect domestic workers

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Indonesia, domestic workers and activists are protesting against the government for delay in passing a bill to protect domestic workers. Protests took place in many cities including the capital Jakarta.

The bill includes provisions for employers and employment agencies.

The bill would set the minimum age for domestic workers at 18 years old. It will also protect domestic workers specially women and children.      

The bill was approved March this year but lawmakers did not move the bill forward. Indonesia has some 4.2 million domestic workers, Women comprise 84 percent and children comprise 14 percent. Now, the workers have no social security and suffer violence, They are also not protected under Indonesian labor laws and regulations.

