Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

RPI to launch nationwide stir for quotas in private sector

Aug 29, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Republican Party of India (Athawale) president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said his party will launch a nationwide agitation on October 15 demanding reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections in the private sector.

The Union minister for social justice and empowerment also said he has extended support to activist Manoj Jarange’s demand for Maratha quota but added it must not be from the OBC category.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a two-day brainstorming camp of the party here, Athawale said RPI (A) will press for extending reservation to private industries as well as autonomous universities.

“Reservation must be incorporated under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure it is not struck down. Promotion quotas, which have been implemented in other states in line with Supreme Court orders, must also be enforced in Maharashtra,” he said.

Athawale further demanded that the state government cancel the ‘permanently unaided’ status of colleges and schools and extend grants to them.

None of the state universities currently has a vice-chancellor from the Buddhist or backward communities, he pointed out, adding that at least two such appointments must be made from qualified candidates.

During the party’s camp, 25 resolutions covering issues of students, slum dwellers, nomadic and denotified tribes, and other marginalised groups were passed.

Other demands included increasing the annual income ceiling for OBCs and EBCs from the current Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, providing scholarships to students amid rising inflation, and encouraging Dalit and backward youth to enter the cooperative sector.

“The RPI is a party that works for the welfare of all 140 crore citizens of India, taking every caste and religion along. Our workers must intensify agitations on public issues and expand the party’s support base,” Athawale said.

Related Post

POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Rahul, Tejashwi Ride Bullet Bike in Bihar as ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Picks Momentum

Aug 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

Veteran CPI Leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy Passes Away at 83

Aug 23, 2025
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Supreme Court’s ruling on SIR lifts Opposition’s morale

Aug 14, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

CJI B.R. Gavai administers oath of office to two newly appointed judges of Supreme Court

29 August 2025 12:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

EC issues notices to around 3 lakh people in Bihar over suspected citizenship

29 August 2025 12:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan’s Technology and India’s Talent Can Shape Shared Prosperity: PM Modi

29 August 2025 12:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

RPI to launch nationwide stir for quotas in private sector

29 August 2025 12:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!