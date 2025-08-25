Rahul, Tejashwi Ride Bullet Bike in Bihar as ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Picks Momentum

AMN / Purnia/Araria, Bihar

— Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav turned heads on Sunday as they rode a bullet motorcycle through the streets of Purnia and Araria districts during their ongoing 16-day, 1,300-km ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, aimed at mobilising public opinion against alleged irregularities in Bihar’s voter rolls.

The unusual sight of two top Opposition leaders on a bike, waving to cheering crowds, injected fresh energy into the yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram and is set to traverse more than 20 districts before culminating in a massive rally in Patna on September 1.

Rallying Cry Against “Vote Chori”

Addressing a rally in Katihar on Saturday evening, Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating a systematic “vote chori” (vote theft) by manipulating voter lists, democratic institutions, and even sections of the media.

“This is not your media… it will not show these crowds because these are crowds of the poor, the labourers, and the farmers,” Gandhi declared, raising the slogan, “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd” (Vote thieves, vacate power).

He alleged that under BJP rule, “doors of opportunities for the poor have been shut” and vowed to resist any attempt to undermine the democratic rights of Bihar’s electorate.

Tejashwi’s Attack on Corruption

Tejashwi Yadav, who joined Gandhi on stage, sharpened the Opposition’s campaign by targeting the BJP-led Centre over alleged misuse of funds and rising corruption.

“Just to obtain caste and residence certificates, people have already paid ₹4,000 crore in bribes. This money is being used by the BJP for elections. That is why corruption is increasing every day,” he said, promising a corruption-free and crime-free government if the Opposition alliance comes to power.

Route and Programme

The yatra’s Araria leg will cover several symbolic and busy locations — Panchmukhi Mandir, Forbesganj Road, Hope Hospital Chowk, Rambagh, Kasba Bazaar, and Zero Mile — before a joint press conference at 11:30 am featuring Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) Liberation’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani.

Political Backdrop

The ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ is the Opposition’s coordinated response to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which they allege is being used by the Election Commission under BJP’s influence to manipulate voter data in advance of the upcoming Assembly elections. While the ECI has yet to announce the poll schedule, elections are expected later this year, and both the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc see Bihar as a crucial battleground.

Symbolism of the Bike Ride

The bullet bike ride by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav was more than just a crowd-puller — it was a symbolic attempt to shed the image of elite leadership and connect with Bihar’s youth, many of whom see motorcycles as a marker of aspiration and mobility. It underscored the Opposition’s effort to inject energy and relatability into its campaign, countering the BJP’s strong grassroots presence.

As the yatra enters its final week, the Opposition hopes to convert the momentum from massive crowds and sharp rhetoric into a larger narrative of protecting democracy and voter rights in Bihar.