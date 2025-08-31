CPI(M) Slams RSS Chief’s Remarks on Kashi-Mathura, Calls for Unity Against Divisive Politics

AMN

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong condemnation of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s recent speech in Delhi, accusing him of violating constitutional principles and stoking communal tensions. During a three-day address, Bhagwat reportedly urged Muslims to “give away” the mosques in Mathura and Kashi as a prerequisite for communal harmony—remarks the CPI(M) says directly challenge the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which mandates status quo for all religious sites existing before 1947.

The CPI(M) asserts that such statements are not only legally untenable but also politically motivated, aimed at deflecting public scrutiny from the BJP-led government’s economic shortcomings. With rising US tariffs, a slowing economy, and increasing unrest among peasants and workers, the party claims that communal rhetoric is being deployed to distract from mounting dissatisfaction and allegations of electoral manipulation.

Drawing parallels with the Babri Masjid demolition, the CPI(M) warns that reigniting disputes over Kashi and Mathura could further polarize society. It accuses the RSS of using religious provocations to shield the ruling party from accountability ahead of elections.

In its appeal to the public, the CPI(M) urges citizens to remain vigilant and resist divisive agendas. The party calls for a united front across communities to defend India’s secular fabric and uphold constitutional values. It emphasizes that safeguarding national unity requires broad-based resistance and collective action against communal forces seeking to fracture social cohesion.