FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2022 04:08:59      انڈین آواز

Roll Back Hike in Prices of Petro-Products

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement today (on March 22, 2022) vehemently opposing the steep revision upwards in the prices of all petroleum products and demanding immediate roll back of the same:

The Communist Party of India vehemently opposes the steep hike in the prices of all petroleum products, including a Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder prices. Though not surprising the RSS-BJP government at the Centre hiked on March 22, 2022, less than a fortnight after the election results were announced for five states, the rates of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50 per cylinder. With the rise in price, the cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 949.50 effective from March 22.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel are also increased by 80 paise each in Delhi, now costing in Delhi Rs 96.21 and Rs 87.47 respectively.

The prices of both petrol and diesel are expected to increase further as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the price of bulk diesel by Rs 25 per litre on March 20, taking bulk prices well above prices at retail pumps.

The Party demands immediate roll back of the hikes as the same will have a cascading effect on the prices of all other essential items of daily consumption adding further burden on the lives of masses whose lives are already miserable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Shivika Rohilla Harpal Singh Bedi  In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaste ...

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart