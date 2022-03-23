Roll Back Hike in Prices of Petro-Products

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement today (on March 22, 2022) vehemently opposing the steep revision upwards in the prices of all petroleum products and demanding immediate roll back of the same:

The Communist Party of India vehemently opposes the steep hike in the prices of all petroleum products, including a Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder prices. Though not surprising the RSS-BJP government at the Centre hiked on March 22, 2022, less than a fortnight after the election results were announced for five states, the rates of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 50 per cylinder. With the rise in price, the cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 949.50 effective from March 22.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel are also increased by 80 paise each in Delhi, now costing in Delhi Rs 96.21 and Rs 87.47 respectively.

The prices of both petrol and diesel are expected to increase further as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the price of bulk diesel by Rs 25 per litre on March 20, taking bulk prices well above prices at retail pumps.

The Party demands immediate roll back of the hikes as the same will have a cascading effect on the prices of all other essential items of daily consumption adding further burden on the lives of masses whose lives are already miserable.