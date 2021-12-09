Rohit Sharma selected as Captain of ODI & T20I teams

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.
WEB DESK Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 18-member squad for India’s Test series ...
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & ...
AMN / WEB DESK United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and some other countries have joined the US-led diplomatic ...
بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...
AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...
کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...
Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...
WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...