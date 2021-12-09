Several Countries join US-led diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK

United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and some other countries have joined the US-led diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing over concerns about human rights in China.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that no UK government minister will attend the Winter Olympics. Britain will effectively impose a diplomatic boycott of next year’s games in China.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau said, many partners around the world are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government. He told reporters that therefore, they will not be sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Olympics.

Earlier yesterday, Australia followed suit, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying the decision of diplomatic boycott was in Australia’s national interest.

These announcements came after the White House earlier this week confirmed that it will not send an official delegation to the global sporting event to be held in February to protest the genocide against minority Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

New Zealand has confirmed it will not send officials to Beijing due to Covid concerns.

However, athletes, from countries taking part in the diplomatic boycott will still compete in the Games that will be held between 4th and 20th February next year.

Australia PM Scott Morrison said the decision was in response to China’s “human rights abuses” in Xinjiang province and Beijing’s reluctance to respond to several issues raised by Canberra.

Athletes would still attend, he added. China has denied any wrongdoing in Xinjiang and said allegations are fabricated. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing in Beijing that China has lodged solemn representation with Australia. He added, Australian politicians were engaged in “political posturing” and no one cares whether they come or not.

Ties between Australia and its top trade partner, China, nosedived after Canberra banned Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network in 2018 and sought an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. Beijing responded with tariffs on Australian commodities such as barley, beef, coal and wine. China on Tuesday said the United States would pay the price for its decision and warned of countermeasures in response, without giving any details.

Other US allies including Japan are also said to be considering diplomatic boycotts of the Games.