BCCI announces India’s squad for Tests against South Africa

WEB DESK

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 18-member squad for India’s Test series against South Africa beginning 26th of this month.

The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. In a statement, BCCI has informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Rohit Sharma as India’s Test vice-captain. Rohit Sharma was named as India’s full-time captain for One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. The star opener will replace Virat Kohli as ODI captain from the tour of South Africa. The Test and One-Day International series will be taking place from the 26th of this month till the 23rd of next month across four venues.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.