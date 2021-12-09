CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in air crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu
Indian Army express grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
President, PM, Home Minister express grief over demise of Gen Bipin Rawat
Olaf Scholz formally sworn in as German chancellor
Omicron positive cases to be treated in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation area
BCCI announces India’s squad for Tests against South Africa

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 18-member squad for India’s Test series against South Africa beginning 26th of this month.

The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. In a statement, BCCI has informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Rohit Sharma as India’s Test vice-captain. Rohit Sharma was named as India’s full-time captain for One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. The star opener will replace Virat Kohli as ODI captain from the tour of South Africa. The Test and One-Day International series will be taking place from the 26th of this month till the 23rd of next month across four venues.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

