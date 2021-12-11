Ridhima survives triple bogey on last hole to wins 14th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi

Kolkata, 9 December: On an error prone day,Ridhima Dilawari survived the last hole scare where she had a triple-bogey and managed to win 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club here on Friday.

Defying all odds, Ridhima time and again fell back to fight back to claim her second in 2021.

Ridhima, overnight tied-second overnight, birdied the 16th and 17th and led by four when she came to the finishing Par-3 18th which she triple bogeyed to go from 1-over to 4-over.

She shot 4-over 74 for a total of 4-over 220 and won by one shot over Saaniya Sharma (75) and by two over Lakhmehar Pardesi (77).

Ridhima was helped by the cushion of a four-shot lead when she came to the 18th. Her closest rival, Saaniya Sharna, who had an up-and-down round of 75, managed only a par.

The leader of the first two rounds, Lakhmehar Pardesi was unable to find the form of first two days and could not land a single birdie. Her seven bogeys meant 7-over 77 and that dashed her hopes of a second career title, and also the second one of the year.

Ridhima, who had won the opening leg in 2021 in January, began on a nervous note with bogeys on first and third and fell behind Lakhmehar and Saaniya. Then Lakhmehar and Saaniya bogeyed fourth and fifth to allow Ridhima, who parred the two holes, back into the frame.

The winner grabbed her chance by landing birdies on seventh and 10th. Then came the choppy part with three bogeys on 11th, 14th and 15th, but once again she clawed her way back with birdies on 16th and 17th.

However She was again in danger of losing the lead and with it the title with a triple bogey. However, on this occasion she held on and holes ran out for her rivals.

Ridhima had four birdies against five bogeys and a triple, while Saaniya totalled 11-over 221 and in the final round had two birdies against five bogeys and a double. Lakhmehar had seven bogeys and no birdies and a three-day total of 12-over 222.

Jyotsana Singh (74) was a distant fourth at 227 and amateur Nishna Patel (73) was fifth at 228 as yet another amateur Zara Anand (76) was Tied-sixth with Shweta Mansingh (80) at 230.

Anisha Agarwalla (72), who shot the best round of the day, was Tied-eighth with amateur Smriti Bhargava (78) at 232 and amateur Jahnavi Prakhya (79) was 10th at 233.

Ridhima is now was seventh on the Hero Order of Merit, which has been combined for 2020 and 2021. Ridhima won once in 2020 and twice in 2021. The leader is Amandeep Drall followed by Vani Kapoor and Jahanvi Bakshi.

The 15th and final leg of the Hero WPGT 2021 will be held next week at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.