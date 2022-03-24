REVOLUTIONARIES LIKE SHAHEED HEMU KALANI ARE SOURCE OF INSPIRATION FOR YOUTH : LOK SABHA SPEAKER

AMN / New Delhi, 23 March 2022

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, presided over a programme organized in New Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed Hemu Kalani, today.

Recalling that on this day in the year 1931, Shaheed-e Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru made the supreme sacrifice and on this day in the year 1923 Shaheed Hemu Kalani was born, Birla said that Hemu Kalani sacrificed his life for the country at the age of less than 20. After independence, a statue of Shri Hemu Kalani was installed in the Parliament Complex to keep his memory alive. He said that this year our country is also completing 75 years of its independence and it is a happy coincidence that along with celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, the country is also celebrating the centenary year of the birth anniversary of its immortal son. He expressed confidence that the life and message of Martyr Hemu Kalani will enrich the glorious history of India.

Birla said that Martyr Hemu Kalani was courageous and revolutionary in nature since childhood and at a young age he along with his friends boycotted foreign goods and called upon the people to adopt Swadeshi. He also participated in the Quit India Movement of 1942. Hemu Kalani was tortured in jail, asked the names of his comrades; but he refused to name any of his companions. Shri Birla said that such courageous personalities are rarely seen in world history.

Birla said that revolutionaries like Shaheed Hemu Kalani are a constant source of inspiration for the youth of the country and today there is a need for the youth of the country to read about them and to understand the purpose of their life. He expressed hope that the literature related to Martyr Hemu Kalani would inspire people of every section of the society.