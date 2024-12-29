Retired IPS, founder of Mahavir Trust Kishore Kunal dies in Patna

महावीर ट्रस्ट के संस्थापक और सेवानिवृत्त आईपीएस किशोर कुणाल का पटना में निधन



Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer and the founder of the Mahavir Mandir Trust passed away on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 74.

Kunal was rushed to Mahavir Vatsalya Hospital in Patna on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest, but could not be revived.

His daughter, Shambhavi Choudhary, posted about his death on Sunday morning. “Papa (Acharya Kishore Kunal) left us for heavenly abode in the morning today,” Choudhary wrote in a Facebook post.

An IPS officer of the 1972 Gujarat cadre, Kunal served as Patna’s Superintendent of Police in 1983 before taking voluntary retirement to dedicate himself to religious and social causes.

His unwavering faith in Lord Mahavir led him to establish the Mahavir Mandir Trust, which now runs hospitals and welfare programs across Bihar.

Kunal also chaired the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT), where he worked to uplift marginalised communities and expand the Mahavir Mandir’s reach nationally.

In 1989, he was appointed officer on special duty (OSD) to Ayodhya by the ministry of home affairs during the tenure of Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh. He continued in the same position under subsequent Prime Ministers Chandra Shekhar and P V Narasimha Rao. As the OSD to Ayodhya, he was instrumental in negotiating between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Babri Masjid Action Committee.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and CM Nitish Kumar expressed their condolences on his death.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Acharya Kishor Kunal, former officer of the Indian Police Service, former President of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board, and founder secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust Committee. He did remarkable work for society by combining religion with human service,” Arlekar said.

“His demise has caused an irreparable loss in the administrative, religious and social fields. May God grant him a place on his feet. Deep condolences to his bereaved family and well-wishers,” he added.

Nitish said Kunal was an efficient and sensitive administrator and officer. “He was also associated with various social and religious organisations. He carried out various social and religious works while holding the post of secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust Committee. He successfully performed his works while holding the post of President of Bihar State Religious Trust Board,” Nitish said.

Today father left us forever. Their sudden passing is beyond imagination and painful for us. As him I lost a mentor, mentor and true well wisher. Every moment spent with him is priceless to us, and his teachings, his affection and his blessings will always be with us. Papa’s memories will always live in our hearts and guide us. We will travel tomorrow from the following route for his final visit of respected father’s lovers and supporters: 1. Gaushala Road, Sadakat Ashram, Kurji (Starting from Residence) 2. The chair 3. Rajiv Nagar 4. Atal Path 5. Mahavir Temple located at Patna Junction (For Darshan) (10 am) 6. Gandhi ground 7. Marine drive 8. Gaighat 9. While being the Gandhi bridge 10. Konhara Ghat, Hajipur