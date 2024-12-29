The Indian Awaaz

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-ISI Backed Terror Module Linked to Babbar Khalsa

Dec 29, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab Police has busted yet another Pakistan-ISI backed terror-module by arresting five people, including its mastermind, involved in lobbing hand-grenades at two police establishments, recently, in Batala and Gurdaspur.

Punab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav informed that the module was being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and two other foreign based handlers. He claimed that by busting this module, the state police has solved all the incidents of attacks on police establishments in various districts of Punjab.

Meanwhile, a brief encounter took place between police and two of the five people when they were taken for the recovery of weapons. Two pistols and six live cartridges have been recovered. Investigation is on and more arrests and recoveries are likely.

