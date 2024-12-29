Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens After Two-Day Closure Due to Snowfall

In Jammu & Kashmir, the traffic on Srinagar Jammu National highway plied normally after 270-kilometre-long highway was reopened for vehicular traffic today.

The highway remained closed for two days since Friday following inclement weather and heavy snowfall in Kashmir region. A senior traffic official said, all stranded vehicles were cleared to reach their destinations on both sides of the highway.

He said the commuters have been advised to confirm status of highway before planning their road travel. He added the commuters have been asked to adhere to lane discipline to prevent congestion and to drive cautiously due to slippery road conditions between Banihal and Qazigund stretches of the highway.

He further said, the Mughal Road, Sonamarg-Kargil Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba road in Jammu region remain closed due to snow accumulation. The snow clearance operation by Border Roads Organization is underway at Zojila Pass to clear it for traffic movement between Srinagar and Kargil in Ladakh region.

The train service between Baramulla and Banihal ran as per schedule with speed limit due to snow accumulation on rail tracks. Air traffic at the Srinagar International Airport was restored today. Yesterday, all flights were cancelled due to heavy snowfall. MeT department predicted mainly dry weather for next 24 hours.