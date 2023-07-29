Recent incidents in the North-East are extremely painful: Lok Sabha Speaker

North Eastern region is going through a massive transformation: Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker

By Andalib Akhter

Terming the recent incidents in the North-East as ‘extremely painful’ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that It was our moral duty as an individual and as a society ‘not to give pain to anyone and not to hurt anyone’s dignity’

Mr Birla was speaking after inaugurating the 20th Annual Conference of CPA, India Region Zone – III at Shillong, Meghalaya, today.

Mr Birla said that such incidents are extremely painful for us as a society and as human beings. He appealed for peace in the region as peace is the path to development, he asserted.

Mr Birla said that Zone-III of CPA India Region is the most active of all the four zones. The 20 annual conventions held so far reflect its commitment to the values and ideals of parliamentary democracy, noted Mr Birla. Mentioning about the uniqueness of the Legislative Assemblies of the North East Region, Mr Birla observed that meaningful and serious discussions take place in the Assemblies of the North East Region without interruptions. Cobsequently, a meaningful conclusion emerges from the dialogue which proves beneficial for the region and the country which is an inspiration for other Zones.

Speaking on the subjects selected for the Conference, Mr Birla noted that the selected topics; Natural Disasters and strategies for management with special reference to North East Region; and Regional connectivity to bring North-East Region at par with mainland India are relevant and contemporary. The Northeast is a hotspot of biodiversity, and any ecological disturbance event here can have far-reaching effects on environmental stability across India. Therefore, there is a need for better preparedness for disaster risk reduction and management in such sensitive areas, added Mr Birla. He further noted that to deal with these situations, it is necessary to formulate policies that prevent irreparable or excessive damage to ecosystem due to natural disasters. Mr Birla also stressed on the awareness of the people about the dangers of natural calamities. Speaking about the policy of disaster management, Mr Birla stressed that we need to focus on the Prime Minister’s 10-point agenda, which emphasizes the need to build local capacities and initiatives. Indian development model is based on sustainability and over the period of time, with the use of technology and optimum utilization of human resources, we have strengthened disaster preparedness and management, added Mr Birla.

Speaking on the subject, Regional connectivity to bring North-East Region at par with mainland India’, Mr Birla said that the North East has the economic potential to come at par with mainland India. For this, development of infrastructure is a necessity. In this context, he referred to several projects like PM Gati Shakti, expansion of National Highway in the North East, increase in the number of operational airports under UDAN scheme and developments in the telecom sector, inland waterways, forest sanctuaries, industrial parks etc. The North Eastern region is going through a massive transformation, noted Mr Birla. Apart from the development of infrastructure in this area, efforts are also being made at the level of international dimension to create a ‘focal point’ of regional cooperation and connectivity in Asia and India’s Act East, which will enhance regional solidarity at the political, economic and social level, he added. The entire North East region is now poised for a transformational change, asserted Mr Birla. Mr Birla also said that in the process of development, we have to pay attention that we do not deviate from the path of human values and ethics and it is the collective responsibility of all of us to protect our tradition, heritage, and culture.

Extending a warm welcome to all the delegates of the Conference , Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mr Conrad K Sangma said that the CPA has evolved through time and has proved to be an effective forum for bringing together its members with a shared commitment to promoting the rule of law and pursuing the ideals of a Parliamentary democracy. Mr Sangma highlighted that calamities such as earthquakes, landslides, floods, cyclones, droughts, prove to be an impediment to the pace of development which he felt needed to be encountered through an effective response mechanism. Citing the example of the recent floods in Garo Hills Mr Sangma informed that a timely and coherent approach was taken for mitigating the impact through a holistic approach by government agencies private sector organisations, non-profit organizations, faith based organisations and volunteers. He felt that the disastrous impact of the floods was contained to a large extent by the combined efforts of these agencies which resulted in a well organised mechanism of channelising the available resources to the most affected . He felt that this should be common practice in every community so that they can act as first respondent to save lives in any disaster. Speaking on Regional connectivity to bring North-East Region at par with mainland India., Mr Sangma said that policy interventions in key sectors like Tourism, infrastructure, logistics, food processing, and other which are making this region a preferred investment destination.

Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Mr Harivansh applauded the Presiding Officers of the northeastern region for taking the initiative to consistently engage on various subjects of regional importance. Underlining the improved connectivity, the Deputy Chairman emphasised the importance of sustainable development and planning for the impact of climate change. He said that for hill states, climate change poses an even bigger and immediate concern that requires more emphasis on adaptation and mitigation strategies. Therefore, it is important to note that planning for disaster management is no more an isolated policy but they must feature in the broader plan to tackle climate change in every state, added Mr Harivansh. He also said that while we have the concept of State Action Plans on Climate Change, these plans need to be regularly revisited to account for the latest scientific evidence. Mr Harivansh emphasized that with the increasing frequency of natural disasters, it is imperative to plan the financing of climate action plans as well.

Delivering keynote address, Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Chairman, CPA India Region Zone III Mr Pasang D Sona lauded the CPA for providing a forum for legislators and policy makers to discuss and debate issues and policies in a cohesive manner which resulted in keener insights through best practice sharing. Speaking on the topic of connectivity of the north eastern region with the rest of the country, he expressed that while road, rail, air and water connectivity was getting immense traction, digital connectivity is equally important for the region . Given the strategic geographical importance of the North East, he expressed the urgent need of having an effective and efficient digital network system.

Mr Thomas A. Sangma, Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly delivered the Welcome Address. Touching upon the evolution of the India Region Zone III Chapter of the CPA and how it had become one of the most active forums, Mr Sangma reminisced about the invaluable contribution of the erudite leader late Mr P A Sangma to the growth of the organization. He further added that the high standards set by Mr Sangma but at the national and regional level continue to guide present leaders even today .

Mr Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya; Mr Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Mr Thomas A Sangma, Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly; Mr Pasang D Son, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Chairman, CPA India Region Zone III; Members of Parliament; Members of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries graced the occasion

The Conference will conclude on 30 July, 2023 with the Valedictory Address of Mr Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya.