Lok Sabha Speaker Inaugurates New Building of Assam State Legislature

Says Diversity of North East India Has Been Accommodated in New Building

AMN / GUWAHATI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today inaugurated the new building of the Assam State Legislature at Guwahati, Assam.

Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam; Mr Biswajit Daimary, Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly Mr Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Mr Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment; Mr. Numal Momin Deputy Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly; Members of Parliament ; Members of Assam Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Speaking on the role of public representatives in upholding and strengthening democracy, Mr Birla emphasised that they are custodians of the faith of people. He, however, expressed pain at the manner in which dissent is being manifested by disrupting the proceedings of the House, sloganeering, use of inappropriate display of placards in the House etc. instead of thorough dialogue and discussions. Expressing concern that coordinated and designed disruptions are lowering dignity of the House, Mr. Birla urged his legislators not to treat legislatures as physical buildings, but as sacred places of debates and discussions where the problems of the people are solved and the spirit of democracy is strengthened. He suggested that all members, irrespective of their political affiliations, should try to preserve the dignity and decorum of legislative bodies.

Reminding that the discussions held in legislatures have a profound impact on the general populace, he appealed the law makers to use the legislative fora for fulfilling hopes and aspirations of people. People’s representatives should use these fora for constructive debates, stressed Mr Birla. He observed that our legislatures should become vibrant centres of discussion so that governance is accountable and transparent. He counselled that it is the responsibility of the members of all parties, rulling and the opposition, to run the House with dignity.

Speaking about the transition of the legislature from the old Assembly building to the new, Mr. Birla paid homage to several great personalities who have made a major contribution to the development of Assam and enhancing its pride. He expounded that this occasion was the culmination of the efforts of almost a century and we should be grateful for their immense contribution and must draw inspiration from their life and works.

Further touching upon the history of the democratic process in Assam, Mr Birla said that the old building of the Legislative Assembly stood as a testament to the democratic journey of Assam.