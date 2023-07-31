इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2023 11:09:52      انڈین آواز
Rajya Sabha Chairman advises interns to get familiarize with functioning of Parliament

Published On:

Rajya Sabha rolls out internship programme

Image

By Andalib Akhter

The first Rajya Sabha internship programme under the vision and guidance of V ice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar rolled out today in the Parliament House Complex.

It will continue till 11th August, 2023. Twenty students from 05 universities of North-eastern States are among the first batch of interns. During the two weeks engagement programme, they will be acquainted with the working of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat including the Legislative section, Bill section, Table Office and Parliamentary Committees.

On the first day of the programme, Chairman, Rajya Sabha interacted with the interns and advised them to take advantage of the exposure visit and familiarize with the functioning of Indian Parliament.

Image

Chairman also congratulated the interns for getting selected to the first batch of prestigious Rajya Sabha internship programme. Students from the North-eastern States were offered the first opportunity to be part of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Parliamentary outreach programme.

As a part of the internship programme, the interns would be visiting the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and Rashtrapati Bhavan also.

