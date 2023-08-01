इंडियन आवाज़     01 Aug 2023 06:56:04      انڈین آواز
India, Malawi enjoy cordial and friendly relations: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Welcoming a Malawian parliamentary delegation led by Catherine Gotani Hara, Speaker of the National Assembly of Malawi in Parliament House on Monday , Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed that India and Malawi enjoy cordial and friendly relations.

He recalled that bilateral relations between the two countries have taken a new direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

Lauding the peaceful transfer of power following the June 2020 presidential elections in Malawi, he hoped that it would strengthen constitutional bodies within Malawi. 

Lok Sabha Speaker further said that the two Parliaments represent the expectations and aspirations of their citizens.

In this context, he mentioned that realizing the expectations of a new India, India has constructed a new building of its Parliament.

Emphasizing on developing multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, he said that we should encourage more and more discussion and dialogue between the two Parliaments.

In this regard, he told that the PRIDE of Parliament of India organizes capacity building programs for the Parliaments of democratic countries.

He offered to organize such events for Malawian parliamentarians and officials.

Birla also noted that  India’s trade ties with Malawi are progressing. In this context, he  suggested that both the countries have to make efforts in other areas for bilateral cooperation.

He expressed happiness that India is one of the largest investors in Malawi with an investment of US$ 500 million.

Assuring India’s support for Malawi’s economic development, he stressed the need to encourage trade in agricultural products, especially cotton products.

Expressing condolences on behalf of the Parliament, Government and people of India on the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Birla said that India stands firmly with Malawi in this hour of crisis.

In this context, both the leaders expressed the view that India and Malawi should share information on best practices and strategies in disaster management.

