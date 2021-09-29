Ready to make any sacrifice but will stick to principles: Navjot Sidhu

WEB DESK

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today said he was ready to make any sacrifice but would stick to principles.

He said his fight is based on pro-people issues and justice and he had no personal agenda.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sidhu, who resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief on Tuesday, said he had joined politics 17 years ago to make the lives of people of the state better and could not compromise on certain things.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

He said his fight is for Punjab and he did not hanker after any posts.

Sidhu said he would neither misguide the party high command nor would he allow anyone do so.

Will not backtrack on issues raised as he stands by his resignation, Navjot Sidhu tells party leaders

The video is being seen as an effort to clear air on the reasons being attributed to his resignation.

The Amritsar MLA said he did not believe in bringing back the tainted people and would fight this to the end.

In the video, Sidhu hit out at the Charanjit Channi government over the appointment of Advocate General and re-inducting ministers facing allegations of taint.

He said those very officers and the system that was responsible for all the misery in Punjab were back. “Where have our promises gone, but I will continue to fight against the wrong,” he added.