Captain Amarinder Singh to quit Congress but not to join BJP

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has said that he is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but will not remain in Congress.

“So far, I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner,” Captain said in an interview with NDTV.

His comments came a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on September 29, raising speculation over his future in politics.

However, shortly after his meeting which lasted for about 45 minutes, Singh tweeted: “Met Union Home Minister Amit Shahji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood.”

In the interview, he was also asked if he is joining BJP, he said, “I am not joining the BJP”.

He further stated that “I have been in politics for 52 years. I have my own beliefs, my own principles. The way I have been treated. At 10.30 am the Congress President says you resign. I didn’t ask any questions. I said I will do it just now. At 4 pm I went to the Governor and resigned. If you doubt me after 50 years and my credibility is at stake. If there is no trust, what is the point of me staying in the party?”

“I have made my stand very clear to the Congress that I will not be treated in this manner. I will not stand for it. I have not resigned from the Congress yet, but how can one continue in a place where there is a trust deficit? When there is no trust, one cannot continue,” he said.

He also called Navjot Singh Sidhu a childish man who had been given a serious job by the party.

“Sidhu is an immature person. I have said this repeatedly that he is not a stable man. He is not a team player. He is a loner. How will he handle the Punjab Congress as its chief? For that you need to be a team player, which Sidhu is not,” he said.

