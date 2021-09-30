PM Modi lays foundation stone of four medical colleges in Rajasthan

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan. He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur. The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa.

Speaking on the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the Centre has adopted a national approach and worked on a new health policy to transform the country’s health sector. He said, several steps have been taken like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for the welfare of the people and make country self reliant in the health sector. Mr. Modi was speaking virtually today at a function after inagurating the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology-Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for expanding the setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences across the country. He said, India is moving towards the expansion of AIIMS from the present six to more than 22 AIIMS. He said, to make the health infrastructure robust, the Government has taken various measures during the last 6 to 7 years. He added, more than 170 new medical colleges have been set up already and work is going on to add 100 new medical colleges in the future. He said, 58 thousand Under Graduate and Post Graduate medical seats have been increased.

Mr. Modi has said that Covid-19 pandemic has posed many challenges and taught many lessons. He said, every country has tackled this problem in their own ways. He said, India has resolved to increase its capacity to attain Atmanirbharta during this disaster.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said, the Centre is working to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country. He said, health sector has been linked with development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking about the Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan, Mr. Mandaviya said, more than two crore people have been benefited by the scheme.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Central Government has taken several steps for creating a robust health infrastructure in the country. He said, opening of four medical colleges in the tribal areas of the State will help the poor people and provide affordable education to the medical students.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhwat among others who were present on the occasion.