Govt appeals to people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour during upcoming festival season

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

UNION Health Ministry has appealed to people to avoid crowds and maintain physical distancing and use face mask during the upcoming festival season. Briefing media today, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked people to celebrate festivals maintaining COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

He said, Kerala has highest active cases amounting to one lakh 44 thousand which is 52 per cent of total active cases of the country. Maharashtra has 40 thousand active cases, Tamil Nadu has 17 thousand and Mizoram has 16 thousand 800 cases. Karnataka has 12 thousand cases and Andhra Pradesh has a little more than 11 thousand active cases.

The Health Secretary said, absolute number of cases is declining in Kerala, but it still contributes a substantial number of total cases in the country. Active cases are going down across the country and cumulative recovery rate rising. Mr. Bhushan said, country has a recovery rate of almost 98 per cent. He said, 18 districts in India are reporting a weekly positivity between five per cent to 10 per cent.

Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr. Balram Bhargava said, it will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity but at low-key at least this year.

He also said, dengue vaccine is an important agenda. He added that there are certain dengue strains which have been licensed to some companies in India and many of these companies have done their phase one trials abroad. He said, government is planning to do more rigourous trials. He also said the call of the hour is to give the full vaccination covering the entire adult population and talk of booster dose is not pertinent at the moment.

In all, 69 per cent of the population over 18 years of age have got their first dose of the COVID vaccine while 25 per cent have got both doses.

