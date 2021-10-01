India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2021 05:34:54      انڈین آواز

Protection Of India’s Sovereignty, Integrity To Be Ensured At Any Cost: New IAF Chief Chaudhari

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, who took over as the 27th Chief of the Air Staff on Sept 30, said “protection of our nation’s sovereignty and integrity is to be ensured at any cost”.

He took over from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

The new chief who has logged 3800 flying hours on various fighters including MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, and MiG-29, and trainer aircraft was also overseeing the aerial response of the country to the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari after taking charge outlined the focus areas for the Indian Air Force (IAF) Commanders and personnel.

He said that enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations would remain a priority area.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari spoke on aspects of acquisition of new technology, promotion of indigenization and innovation, strengthening of cyber security, rapid adaptation of training methods to meet future demands and sustained work to nurture human resources.

Image

In his address to the IAF personnel, he urged all to “always uphold the ethos and credo of the Air Warrior and strive to be an asset to the IAF in any role tasked for”.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that he was honoured and privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian Air Force.

Extending greetings to all Air Warriors, Non Combatants (Enrolled), DSC personnel, civilians and their families, the Chief of the Air Staff expressed absolute faith and confidence in their ability to accomplish all assigned tasks with resolute dedication while maintaining IAF’s operational capability at an all-time high.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, who took charge at a ceremony at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in the national capital, has during his career spanning almost four decades tenanted many significant command and staff appointments.

He has commanded a MiG-29 Squadron, two Air Force Stations and Western Air Command.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari’s staff appointments include Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Deputy Commandant of Air Force Academy and Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff.

A Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor, he has served as an instructor at Flying Training Establishments and has also been an Air Force Examiner.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was a pioneer member of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team.

An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he has served as a Directing Staff there. He has also served as Directing Staff at DSCSC in Zambia.

Prior to assuming the present appointment, he was the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Commissioned in December 1982 in the fighter stream of the IAF, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is an alumnus of the NDA.

He has flown more than 3800 hours on multiple fighter and trainer aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal (VM) and is honorary ADC to the President of India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

FC Goa edge out Bengaluru FC to reach Durand finals in sudden death

Kolkata, 29 September: FC Goa eked out a narrow7-6 victory after a sudden-death tie-breaker over Bengaluru FC ...

Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United to enter sixth Durand final

Kolkata, 27 September: Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overcame FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) 4 ...

Head Coach Igor Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 September: Indian senior football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday nam ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz