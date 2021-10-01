Protection Of India’s Sovereignty, Integrity To Be Ensured At Any Cost: New IAF Chief Chaudhari

AMN / New Delhi

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, who took over as the 27th Chief of the Air Staff on Sept 30, said “protection of our nation’s sovereignty and integrity is to be ensured at any cost”.

He took over from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

The new chief who has logged 3800 flying hours on various fighters including MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, and MiG-29, and trainer aircraft was also overseeing the aerial response of the country to the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari after taking charge outlined the focus areas for the Indian Air Force (IAF) Commanders and personnel.

He said that enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations would remain a priority area.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari spoke on aspects of acquisition of new technology, promotion of indigenization and innovation, strengthening of cyber security, rapid adaptation of training methods to meet future demands and sustained work to nurture human resources.

In his address to the IAF personnel, he urged all to “always uphold the ethos and credo of the Air Warrior and strive to be an asset to the IAF in any role tasked for”.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that he was honoured and privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian Air Force.

Extending greetings to all Air Warriors, Non Combatants (Enrolled), DSC personnel, civilians and their families, the Chief of the Air Staff expressed absolute faith and confidence in their ability to accomplish all assigned tasks with resolute dedication while maintaining IAF’s operational capability at an all-time high.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, who took charge at a ceremony at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in the national capital, has during his career spanning almost four decades tenanted many significant command and staff appointments.

He has commanded a MiG-29 Squadron, two Air Force Stations and Western Air Command.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari’s staff appointments include Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Deputy Commandant of Air Force Academy and Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff.

A Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor, he has served as an instructor at Flying Training Establishments and has also been an Air Force Examiner.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was a pioneer member of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team.

An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he has served as a Directing Staff there. He has also served as Directing Staff at DSCSC in Zambia.

Prior to assuming the present appointment, he was the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Commissioned in December 1982 in the fighter stream of the IAF, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is an alumnus of the NDA.

He has flown more than 3800 hours on multiple fighter and trainer aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal (VM) and is honorary ADC to the President of India.