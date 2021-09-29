India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
Election Commission announces bye-elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 Assembly seats in 14 States

AMN

The Election Commission Tuesday announced bye-elections to three Lok Sabha constituencies. The bye-polls to Khandwa Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Dadra Nagar Haveli constituency, will be held on 30th of October. The Commission also announced bye-polls to 30 Assembly constituencies in 14 states.

They include five constituencies in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Rajsthan, Bihar and Karnataka. One constituency each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland and Telangana will go to bye-polls. The voting for the Assembly bye-polls will also be held on 30th of next month.

The notification for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly bye-polls will be issued on 1st of October and the nominations shall be filed till the 8th of next month

Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United to enter sixth Durand final

Kolkata, 27 September: Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overcame FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) 4 ...

Head Coach Igor Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 September: Indian senior football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday nam ...

Shahan Ali Mohsin dominates MRF F1600 with a double, Arjun Balu, Anindith Reddy share honours in Saloon cars

AMN / Chennai On an incident-filled day, Agra's 17-year old Shahan Ali Mohsin, a multiple National karting ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

