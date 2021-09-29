Election Commission announces bye-elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 Assembly seats in 14 States

AMN

The Election Commission Tuesday announced bye-elections to three Lok Sabha constituencies. The bye-polls to Khandwa Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Dadra Nagar Haveli constituency, will be held on 30th of October. The Commission also announced bye-polls to 30 Assembly constituencies in 14 states.

They include five constituencies in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Rajsthan, Bihar and Karnataka. One constituency each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland and Telangana will go to bye-polls. The voting for the Assembly bye-polls will also be held on 30th of next month.

The notification for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly bye-polls will be issued on 1st of October and the nominations shall be filed till the 8th of next month