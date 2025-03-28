Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

RBI increases charges on ATM withdrawal beyond stipulated limit

Mar 28, 2025
The Reserve Bank has permitted banks to increase charges on ATM cash withdrawals beyond the free monthly usage by  2 rupees, raising the fee to 23 rupees per transaction from 1 May. Customers are entitled to five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) per month from their own bank’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). They are also eligible for free transactions from other banks’ ATMs- three transactions in metro centres and five in non-metro centres. “Beyond the free transactions, a customer may be charged a maximum fee of  23 rupees per transaction. This shall be effective from 1 May 2025, the RBI stated in a circular. Currently, banks are allowed to charge  21 rupees per transaction after a customer has exhausted the free transaction limit.

