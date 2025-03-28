Stock Market March 28: Sensex closes 191pts lower on Friday; Nifty ends FY25 with 5% gain

The benchmark domestic equity indices ended the last trading day of Financial Year 2024-25 with modest losses amid weak global cues. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, dropped 192 points to close at 77,415.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 lost 73 points to settle at 23,519. The broader market indices at the BSE also edged down. The Mid-Cap index fell over 0.6 per cent, and the Small-Cap index slipped over 0.3 per cent.

The 30-share Sensex shed 191.51 points, or 0.25 per cent, closing at 77,414.92 levels.

The NSE Nifty50 also ended in the red at 23,519.35, down 72.60 points, or 0.31 per cent, from its previous close.

Broader markets settled lower on Friday. The Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices closed with losses of 0.32 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.

With this, Sensex and Nifty50 concluded FY25 with gains of nearly 5 per cent each. The Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices, on other hand, posted gains of 5.4 per cent and 7.48 per cent, respectively, during FY25. That said, on Friday, barring financial services, FMCG, private banks, and select healthcare, all other sectoral indices settled lower on the NSE. Notably, the Nifty IT index ended lower by 1.76 per cent, dragged down by Wipro, LTIMindtree, HCL Tech, and Persistent Systems.

The fear index, India VIX, which measures the volatility in the markets, settled higher by 4.37 per cent at 12.72 points on Friday.

Trading in the Indian markets will resume on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as the markets will remain closed on Monday, March 31, on account of Eid festivities.