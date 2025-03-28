Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise by 4.5 billion dollars

Mar 28, 2025
India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by 4.5 billion dollars, reaching over 658.8 billion dollars in the week ending March 21.

According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India, during the last week, gold reserves increased by over 2.8 billion dollars, totaling over 77.27 billion dollars. Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, were up by over 1.6 billion dollars to over 558.8 billion dollars.
Conversely, Special Drawing Rights declined by 22 million dollars, reaching 18.24 billion dollars, and the Central Bank’s position in the International Monetary Fund was down by two million dollars, reaching over 4.42 billion dollars.

