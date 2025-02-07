Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI decides to reduce policy repo rate to 6.25%

Feb 7, 2025
RBI decides to reduce policy repo rate to 6.25%

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to reduce the policy repo rate to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate will be at 6.0 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.5 per cent.

The decision was taken unanimously by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee. The MPC also decided unanimously to continue with the ‘neutral’ stance and to remain unambiguously focused on a durable alignment of inflation within the target, while supporting growth.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

e-NAM Expands with 10 New Commodities, Enhancing Agricultural Trade Opportunities

Feb 7, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

West Bengal Gets ₹4.4 Lakh Cr Investment at BGBS 2025

Feb 6, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt takes several measures to combat digital fraud: Minister

Feb 6, 2025

You missed

DG CRPF visits J&K’s Rajouri district, reviews security

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippines: 4 killed as US military plane crashes

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

e-NAM Expands with 10 New Commodities, Enhancing Agricultural Trade Opportunities

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI decides to reduce policy repo rate to 6.25%

7 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!