BUSINESS AWAAZ

e-NAM Expands with 10 New Commodities, Enhancing Agricultural Trade Opportunities

Feb 7, 2025

The e-NAM platform has expanded to boost agricultural trade with the addition of 10 new commodities and their tradable parameters. These commodities include dried tulsi leaves, besan, dragon fruit, and wheat flour. In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said that this initiative aims to increase the coverage of agricultural commodities and offer more opportunities for farmers and traders to benefit from the digital trading platform. It said that the formulation of these additional tradable parameters aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to modernize the agricultural sector, ensuring greater inclusivity, efficiency, and market transparency. With this addition, the number of commodities on the e-NAM platform reached two hundred thirty-one.

