Uttrakhand: Police dismiss rape and murder angle in the death of minor girl in Dehradun

The alleged rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in front the state MLA hostel in broad daylight shocked Dehradun the capital city of Uttarakhand. The incident took place at a time when security in the area was beefed up in view of the ongoing state assembly session, REPORTS THE STATESMAN.

The Opposition Congress party alleged that the victim was raped and killed.

The witnessed the heart-wrenching incident on Thursday afternoon as the minor girl, according to the police, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a house where she worked as a maid.

The police said the deceased was found hanging inside a room by the house owned by one Luthra family.

According to reports by the paper as the matter came to the light the news spread across the city like a wildfire. The girl’s parents and locals gathered on the road to demand immediate arrest of the accused. Refusing to buy the suicide theory, they alleged that she was raped and murdered.

As the budget session was in progress Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya immediately raised the point of order and announced, “It’s sad that criminals are having a free run in the state.” Congress MLAs left the assembly proceedings and reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The police discounted rape and murder angle in the death of the girl. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said, “Prima facie, it appears that minor girl committed suicide as she was found hanging in room. She was a resident of Bihar who worked as a maid in the flat she was found dead. The matter is currently being investigated and the body has been sent for post-mortem. CCTV footage is being scrutinised. People living in the flat have been taken in police custody and are being interrogated.”

However, the SSP informed that the reason behind the girl’s suicide was being probed.

Action will be taken against the culprits, assistance of Rs 2 lakh announced

Cabinet Minister Premchand Aggarwal met the family members in the case of the death of a minor. Assuring them that investigation is being done in this regard. Strict action will be taken against the accused. During this, the Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. During this, MLA Vinod Chamoli, councilors and other public representatives were present.