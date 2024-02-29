J&K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates ‘JK Youth Conclave 2024’

@OfficeOfLGJandK

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated ‘JK Youth Conclave 2024’ and launched the second season of ‘Inspire GenZ’ and ‘Beats of J&K’ initiatives of the Department of Information and Public Relations, at the Convention Centre, Jammu on Thursday.

LG commended the efforts of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) for engaging and inspiring new generations to develop their selves. He said platforms like ‘Youth Conclave’ will motivate Gen Zers to shape J&K’s social, cultural and economic landscape and eventually make an impact on different sectors. He congratulated the Young Achievers from J&K who were honoured today for their exemplary contribution in diverse fields.

The Lieutenant Governor said youth power is the pillar for Viksit J&K and Viksit Bharat. The country is moving forward with great confidence, hope and expectations and he is sure the young generation with their unique skills and talents will make their valuable contribution to this journey. The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the crucial role of the new generation in cultivating the most innovative ecosystem and shaping tomorrow’s success.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards the empowerment of youth and providing them with a conducive environment to unleash their true potential. He said 65 per cent population of J&K is youth and this demographic dividend is our biggest strength. He said, the youth-led fight against drugs will play a vital role in tackling the menace of drug abuse and achieving the goal of a drug-free J&K. The Lieutenant Governor visited the exhibition stalls put up by the different departments at the Youth Conclave. He handed over appointment letters and benefits under various schemes to the beneficiaries.