AMN / NEW DELHI

At least 14 people have been killed and 21 injured in a road accident in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh. This accident happened when the pickup vehicle went out of control and overturned in the ghat of Barjhar under the Shahpura police station and Bichhiya police post area.

The victims of the accident were returning after attending a baby shower ceremony. The injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre.