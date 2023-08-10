Rajya Sabha passes Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with special provision relating to youth of J&K

@sansad_tv

Parliament has passed the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with the Rajya Sabha approving it today. The bill will amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948. The Bill has a special provision relating to persons registered or qualified under Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2021.

It states that any person whose name has been entered in the register of pharmacists maintained under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act or possesses qualifications prescribed under the act shall be deemed to have entered the register of pharmacists. Speaking on the bill, Chemical and Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, this bill has been brought for the welfare of the youths of Jammu and Kashmir. The Bill was passed amid din.