Rajya Sabha discusses glorious journey of 75 years of Indian Constitution

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Rajya Sabha today began a special discussion on the glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leading the charge from the treasury benches to hit out at the opposition on the issue of freedom of expression and protect the Constitution. Initiating the discussion, she cited the then Congress government’s decision to jail famous lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri and veteran actor Balraj Sahni for criticizing the rule in 1949. The Minister also listed the books and films banned during the opposition rule to slam the Congress. Mrs Sitharaman alleged that Congress brazenly kept amending the Constitution to help a family and protect those in power instead of strengthening democracy. She also targeted the Congress for imposing an emergency in the Country saying the term of the Lok sabha was extended during the emergency without proper justification and during the extended term, the entire opposition was put to jail.

In her speech, the Minister also paid tribute to the members of the Constituent Assembly, with special recognition to its 15 women members. Mrs Sitharaman said it is time to reaffirm her commitment to building India that will uphold the spirit enshrined in this sacred document. She highlighted that post-second World War, over 50 countries had become independent and had their constitutions written. But many have changed their Constitutions, not just amended them but changed the entire feature of their Constitution. Mrs Sitharaman said that India’s experience has shown that the country’s constitution remains robust and has stood the test of time.

The Minister asserted that the BJP has always been committed to the welfare of women and Women reservation. She added that despite having a brute majority the then Rajiv Gandhi government did not bring the Women Reservation Bill but her government passed the legislation to provide quota to women in Lok Sabha and State assemblies. Ms Sitharaman asserted that the BJP government is committed to protecting the Constitution. Mrs Sitharaman also listed out the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in various sectors. She also alleged that Congress did not deliver on its promise of Garibi Hatao.

Leader of Opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of undermining the Constitution. The discussion is underway.